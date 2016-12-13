Fixing roads, outlawing revenge porn among legislators’ proposals

Fixing the state’s crumbling roads and broken dams are among the priorities of some S.C. lawmakers for the legislative session that starts next month.
A proposal to outlaw “revenge porn” also was among the more than 200 bills that state senators prefiled Tuesday. S.C. House members will prefile bills Thursday.
The revenge porn proposal, sponsored by state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, would make it a misdemeanor to distribute or sell any embarrassing picture, drawing or video depicting a person “in a state of sexually explicit nudity” without permission. The misdemeanor would carry a fine of up to $1,000 or a year in prison.
Jackson said his legislation — intended to protect young women — mirrors proposals other states have passed.
Other proposals aim to address the state’s failing infrastructure.
State Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, proposes to increase the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon, phasing the increase in over three years and adjusting the tax for inflation. The increase and other hikes to driving fees would be offset by cuts in the state’s income tax and business property taxes.
Bennett also is proposing to increase the driver’s license fees, doubling the 10-year license to $50 from $25. He also plans to impose an every-two-years fee on electric vehicles of $120 and $60 for hybrid vehicles, and double the sales tax cap on vehicles to $600 from $300.
Bennett would offset those tax increases by cutting the state’s top income tax bracket by 0.1 percentage point — to 6.9 percent from 7 percent. His proposal also would reduce business and manufacturing property taxes to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent.
It also would create tax credits for law enforcement officers and first responders, college tuition and a non-refundable state earned income tax credit.
Two Midlands state senators also are proposing changes to the state's dam-safety law, which came under fire after more than 75 dams broke during the historic October 2015 flooding and this year’s Hurricane Matthew.
State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, wants to require state regulators to inspect all dams that are under state roads.
Twenty-two state roads remain closed because of dam failures during the 2015 flooding and Hurricane Matthew.
"That's where we had all of our problems during the flood," Shealy said, adding two major roads in her district remain closed. "It's a big inconvenience, not to mention ambulance and fire service. They can get there, but they have to go way out of the way to get there."
State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, proposes the state Department of Health and Environmental Control establish a grant program to help dam owners pay for dam inspections. The grant program would prioritize dams and roads affected by the 2015 flooding.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
What senators propose
S.C. senators filed bills early on Tuesday ahead of the legislative session that begins next month.
Arming teachers
A proposal by state Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, would allow teachers and other officials with proper clearance to carry a weapon on school property.
Background checks before gun purchases
State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, proposes allowing 28 days — instead of three — to complete background checks that are red-flagged for more investigation. Meanwhile, state Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, proposes barring gun sales until a background check is complete.
Tougher penalties for drug dealers
Drug dealers and distributors could be charged with involuntary manslaughter under a proposal by state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry. The former prosecutor wants to broaden the state's definition of involuntary manslaughter to include the sale of a controlled substance that kills the user.
Hate crimes
Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, proposes making it a felony for someone to “assault, intimidate, or threaten a person because of his or her race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or sexual orientation.” Malloy proposes stiffer penalties if a murder is motivated by the victim’s “actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.”
Increasing penalties for soliciting prostitutes
State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, would increase penalties for soliciting a prostitute.
Term limits for lawmakers?
New state Sen. McLeod, a former S.C. House member, proposes to limit the terms of legislators to 12 years starting in 2020.
Balancing checkbooks
High school students would take a half-credit personal finance class before graduating under a proposal by state Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry.
Back to basics
State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, wants to require public high schools to offer at least a year of instruction on the the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers and the Declaration of Independence. College students would have to take at least one three-hour U.S. government course.
Racial profiling
Malloy wants a committee to study racial profiling in state and local law enforcement. The committee would review statistics and other evidence on agencies' interactions with minorities. The committee would have until 2019 to recommend changes to state law.
Comments