Reactions to Merrill’s indictment

‘Completely legal and legitimate’
“Contrary to the flawed allegations made today, the work performed by Jim Merrill’s private company was completely legal and legitimate. Solicitor Pascoe has charged Representative Merrill for conduct that is not illegal under South Carolina law. In fact, the charges include conduct that has been declared legal in written opinions by the South Carolina attorney general, the bipartisan House Ethics Committee and the State Ethics Commission.”
— Matthew Hubbell and Leon Stavrinakis, Merrill’s attorneys
‘I expect you will see others’
“It’s sad. I know Jimmy, and I’ve served with him a long time. But the law is the law, and it has to have consequences. ... We’ve heard for a while that they had substantial evidence, and almost wonder why it’s taken this long. I expect you will see others that will follow.”
— Rep. Ralph Norman, R-York
‘We’ll ... focus on our work’
“From the House standpoint, we’ll continue to focus on our work, and let the criminal justice system work as it’s supposed to.”
— House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, R-York
‘What’s different here?’
“Like all lawmakers with a consulting firm or a company, he was paid for performing a service. And don’t think I’m defending Jim Merrill, because this shouldn’t be happening at all. ... So what’s different here? There’s not enough in the indictment to tell.”
— Ashley Landess, president of the S.C. Policy Council
‘Republican culture of corruption’
"Today's indictment is just the latest manifestation of the Republican culture of corruption that has taken hold over 14 years of GOP rule in South Carolina. First, a Republican lieutenant governor, then a Republican House speaker, and now a Republican former House majority leader: three strikes and South Carolina Republicans will be voted out.”
— S.C. Democratic Party statement
Comments