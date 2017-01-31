SC Sen. Sheheen says he won’t run for Congress

A former two-time candidate for S.C. governor says he won’t run for Congress in an anticipated special election in the 5th District.
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, posted on his Facebook page that he won’t seek the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney. The Indian Land Republican is President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget.
“I have spent a lot of time thinking and talking with my family about the potential opportunity” to run for the 5th District congressional seat, Sheheen wrote.
“I have decided to stay in the South Carolina State Senate and continue working hard for my communities,” he said. “South Carolina's government may be dysfunctional and incompetent after the last 14 years, but being able to drive home at night after fighting the good fight is an amenity I could not give up.”
Sheheen was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2010 and 2014, losing both times to former Gov. Nikki Haley, R-Lexington.
