SC State Guard commander enters Fifth District race

A new candidate has entered the race to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s Fifth District.
Tom Mullikin, a Camden attorney and commander of the all-volunteer S.C. State Guard, announced his candidacy on Wednesday.
Mullikin said he wants to focus on the protection and promotion of American manufacturing industry, energy resources, and veterans.
“I support President Trump’s focus on strengthening America and want to be part of his team in Congress,” Mullikin said.
Mullikin joins three other announced candidates in the field, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-York, anti-Common Core education activist Sheri Few and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler.
