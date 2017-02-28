6 White Knoll soccer players burned when bus radiator failed

Six players on the White Knoll boys soccer team were injured Tuesday afternoon when the radiator of the bus taking them to a match against Lugoff High School failed.
The bus was on I-20 just before exit 87 (Elgin, White Pond Road) when the failure occurred before 5 p.m. , the Lexington One School District said in a statement.
The injured boys ranged in ages 15 to 17. The school district said the boys were burned and had received treatment or were receiving treatment at the time of the statement’s release. The school district did not indicate how seriously the boys were injured or exactly how those injuries occurred.
There were 18 soccer players, 3 coaches and the bus driver on board at the time of the incident.
School coaches and staff were in contact with the players and their parents or guardians, the district said.
STATEMENT FROM LEXINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE
This evening, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, shortly before 5 p.m., a Lexington County School District One transit bus (B712) transporting 18 White Knoll High School boy soccer players, three coaches and a bus driver had a radiator failure while traveling on I-20 to Lugoff High School. The incident happened just before Exit 87.
Six students (one 17-year-old 12th-grader, two 17-year-old 11th-graders, two 16-year-old 10th-graders, one 15-year-old 10th-grader) were injured and either have received or are receiving medical treatment.
The Kershaw County School District’s Transportation Office sent a bus to the accident to pick up the uninjured soccer players and take them to Doby’s Mill Elementary School, where another Lexington District One bus picked them up for the return trip home.
White Knoll High School coaches and administrators are in contact with the soccer players and their parents/guardians and are keeping them updated.
The safety and well-being of our students is always our first concern, and we are keeping these students and their families in our thoughts. We are also grateful for the help of the Kershaw County School District.
