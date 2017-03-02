SC colleges could pay a price for more state help

When S.C. House budget writers Tuesday consider borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars for college-building projects, they will expect colleges, in return, to rein in their tuition and fee increases.
“What has to happen is an understanding that if the state is helping with capital needs, certainly the goal we have for universities – and this is one reason to do this – is the affordability of college,” said state Rep. Gary Simrill, R-York, vice chair of the House’s budget-writing committee.
But college leaders and other lawmakers say the borrowing bill — expected to be in the range of $300 million to $400 million, Simrill said — will not cover some of the higher costs that lead to tuition hikes.
“The bond bill does not fund students,” state Sen. Brad Hutto said on the Senate floor earlier this week.
Only more state money for higher education can make college more affordable, the Orangeburg Democrat said. “The bond bill goes to much-needed building projects and long-term maintenance that have been put off over the years.”
This year, S.C. research universities, colleges and technical schools asked lawmakers for a total of $1.1 billion in added money – much of it for one-time building projects or renovations. However, the House’s general fund budget proposal for the state’s fiscal year that starts July 1, unveiled last week, includes no new money.
Knowing money would be tight in the state’s general fund, colleges have lobbied lawmakers for a bond bill that would borrow to pay for some of their building, renovation and maintenance needs.
The University of South Carolina, for instance, wants $50 million to jump-start the construction of its new, $200 million medical school and health sciences complex.
‘We do have an expectation’
The state has not approved borrowing for college building projects since 2001.
But with interest rates low and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who opposed a bond bill, departed to the Trump Administration, legislators say a borrowing proposal has a realistic chance of passing this year.
House budget writers have scheduled a meeting next Tuesday to begin vetting the projects that a bond bill could bankroll. That list could include non-college projects, including money to repair deteriorating state buildings.
“We have capital needs that have gone without repair, without expansion,” Rep. Simrill said. “Our state has grown almost a million people since 2000. This is the beginning stage of looking at and assessing where we are with capital projects and where we need to go.”
State Rep. Brian White, the House’s chief budget-writer, said he has not yet talked with colleges about what legislators want in return — a reining in of tuition and fee increases.
However, rising higher education costs – South Carolina ranked 44th in the country in college affordability in 2016 – have drawn criticism from the GOP-controlled Legislature.
“We do have an expectation” that colleges will rein in tuition and fees, said White, R-Anderson, adding budget writers will decide later whether those expectations of colleges are written or implied.
For example, White said, colleges should not raise student fees that pay for maintenance if a bond bill is covering those costs.
USC, for example, folds a $376-a-semester fee to pay its debt and for campus renovations into its $5,927-a-semester tuition charged in-state students.
‘We need a new arrangement’
Even if the state borrows to help them, some colleges say they may have to increase tuition to pay rising operating expenses, especially if the state requires colleges to pay more for employees’ pensions.
That’s reasonable, said White. “We don’t necessarily need to paint them back into a corner.”
In hearings with S.C. legislators this year, USC president Harris Pastides also has pressed for more state money for college operating expenses.
About 10.5 percent of USC’s $1.5 billion budget this year comes from the state, down from 23 percent of USC’s budget — then $1 billion — in 2007-08.
“Nobody would love to freeze tuition more than we do,” said USC spokesman Wes Hickman. “But, to do that, we need a new arrangement with the General Assembly.”
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Helping SC colleges
$1.1 billion
Added money that S.C. research universities, colleges and technical schools asked lawmakers for this year – much of it for one-time building projects or renovations
0
Added money for higher education included in the first draft of the House’s general fund budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1
$400 million?
Borrowing that S.C. House members are considering to help colleges with their building, renovation and maintenance needs; some of that money also could go to other state agencies
Comments