Mother and father killed, infant survives DUI crash on I-20

Two people stranded on the side of Interstate 20 were killed when troopers say an impaired driver struck their disabled car early Thursday.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as Kekima Lashaun Alexander, 38, of Bronx, New York, and LaToya Nicole Garcia, 31, of Orangeburg.
Troopers have said the victims’ car was disabled on the side of I-20 west near mile marker 70 when 21-year-old Clarise Payano veered off the right side of the roadway and struck their car around 1:30 a.m.
Coroner Gary Watts said Alexander was changing the right rear tire on their 2000 Nissan Altima when the crash happened. Garcia was in the passenger seat of the car. Watts said Alexander and Garcia both died from multiple blunt force injuries.
An 11-month-old baby inside the car was secured in a car seat and had minor injuries, Watts said. The baby is the child of Alexander and Garcia, and was taken to Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 and snarled traffic for several hours Thursday morning.
A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was on the scene directing traffic at the crash when a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of the deputy’s patrol car, Jones said. The deputy was not in the car at the time. There was no immediate word on any charges against the truck driver.
Payano is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, no driver’s license and simple possession of marijuana, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. A judge denied bond for Payano Thursday afternoon.
Payano has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to SLED. A trooper said during the bond hearing that she is from out of state.
She wiped away tears as the trooper and a prosecutor asked the judge for a bond denial, calling her a danger to the community.
Cedric Smith, a friend of Payano, expressed condolences for Alexander and Garcia but insisted Payano is not a bad person.
“To the family, to the kid that’s gonna grow up without parents, it’s OK,” he said. “It’s OK. You’re gonna be OK.
“I’ll always talk to you,” he said when asked what he would say to the couple’s child. “But don’t blame her. She made a mistake.”
Payano’s brother, John Kennedy, 17, said his sister is in her third year of studying physical therapy at South University.
“It’s not OK, but at the same time, she’s already going through enough,” he said. “I hope in some way, in your hearts you can forgive her, because I guarantee you it’s not purposeful.”
Kennedy also expressed relief that the couple’s child survived.
“There was definitely an angel with him,” he said.
Comments