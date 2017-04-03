SC weather-related fatality reported in Union County

South Carolina officials say a mobile home flipped during severe storms that swept through the South, killing a person.
The storms left 65-year-old J.C. Matthews Jr. dead, according to the Union County Coroner’s Office. Union County Sheriff David Taylor said J.C. Matthews was killed after his mobile home was flipped off its foundation by strong winds.
Kim Bailey also says the National Weather Service hasn’t confirmed a tornado touched down, although she says the county emergency services officials believe that’s what caused the mobile home to flip.
Bailey says authorities received the call about the mobile home shortly before 3:40 p.m. Monday.
The trailer, off Eaves Road near Whitmire, was left upside down after the storms passed. Pink foam insulation was spread across the road and sat in tree branches across the street.
Another mobile home next door sat virtually untouched by the storm. Nearby, streets were covered with limbs and pieces of pine trees that had been broken by the strong winds.
In Chester County, the Emergency Management had a report that lightning struck the roof of First Citizens Bank on Church Street in Chester, said director Eddie Murphy. He said roofing material was scattered in the parking lot.
POWER OUTAGE
▪ Nearly 1,000 York County residents were without power after trees and power lines were downed during a severe storm that struck the area, said Chuck Haynes, director of York County Emergency Management. No injuries were reported, Haynes said.
▪ More than 2,500 Duke Energy customers in Greenville County were without power.
▪ The fast-moving storm swept through Spartanburg and surrounding counties and left hundreds of residents without power. Duke Energy reported that more than 450 people across Spartanburg County were without power shortly before 5 p.m.
Sikes rd at Belleville rd near hwy 176 in Calhoun co. Roof lifted off barn. @wis10 @WLTX @abc_columbia @wachfox pic.twitter.com/TzcCwUmK7i— Midlands Weather (@Midlands_Wx) April 3, 2017
Other issues across the Palmetto State, According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, include:
▪ Confirmed tornado southeast of Saint Matthews
▪ Reports of a tornado in Rimini
▪ Tornado warning in Calhoun County
▪ Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Dentsville, Orangeburg, Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bamberg, Cheraw
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
