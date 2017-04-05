Several Columbia streets flooded, no injuries reported after Wednesday storms

A series of storms Wednesday dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain on the Columbia area and put several streets underwater.
There were no deaths or injuries reported by early evening in connection with Wednesday’s weather, which pelted parts of the Midlands with hail and spurred at least one tornado.
Thunderstorm warnings remained in place for counties east of Columbia, according to Tenia Morrison of the National Weather Service. A tornado watch also remained through Wednesday evening.
The weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in Monetta, in Aiken County, and Morrison said a team will survey an area in Johnston, in Edgefield County, where a funnel cloud was reported.
While the tornado watch and flood watch were canceled early Wednesday evening, the Midlands can still expect scattered storms into Thursday morning, Morrison said.
“It shouldn’t be as bad, but still there’s a threat of some isolated severe storms,” she said. “Toward sunrise, the cold front moves east of the area, so it’s going to be clearing out.”
Much of the Columbia area had received 2 to 3 inches of rain by Wednesday afternoon, with the gauge at Martin Luther King Jr. Park registering 3.3 inches, according to the Richland County Weather Information Network Data System. The rest of Richland and eastern Lexington County reported 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 68 mph at Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 2:30 p.m.
In Columbia, flooding was reported on Blossom Street near Pickens Street; at Pickens and Taylor streets; on Lincoln Street near Gervais Street; and at Read and Harden streets. Columbia police reported they were evacuating people on Read Street and pulling some residents to safety.
Whaley Street was closed at the Main Street intersection as water from Rocky Branch Creek rushed across Main Street, nearly covering the sign for The Lofts at USC.
Barricades blocked traffic Wednesday afternoon into Five Points, where water went up to the doors of some businesses on Blossom Street. Officers diverted incoming traffic into the surrounding neighborhoods.
In West Columbia, waters had receded sufficiently by 8 p.m. for city officials to reopen roads that had been closed earlier due to high water.
At 4:35 p.m., SCE&G reported 2,188 customers without power in Richland and Lexington counties. Richland County was the hardest hit, with 1,448 outages reported.
Some parts of the University of South Carolina were without power Wednesday, according to USC spokesman Jeff Stensland. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted just before 4 p.m. that it had rescued two people trapped in an elevator in Patterson Hall dorm.
In Olympia Park, the department said in subsequent tweets it was going to assist a person apparently stuck on top of a picnic table that was surrounded by floodwaters, and that the situation had been “mitigated.”
Columbia police also set up barricades around a small sinkhole in the middle of the intersection of Assembly and Lady streets. Barricades also went up at Gervais and Laurens streets and Harden at Calhoun and Read.
On the USC campus, campus officers blocked a portion of Wheat Street near the Solomon Blatt Physical Education Center, where a car was stuck in floodwaters from Rocky Branch Creek. Police also closed off a portion of Sumter Street near Catawba Street, where water crashed through a parking lot and across Catawba Street. Several people stood in the rushing waters and watched the flooding from the bridge over the creek.
The city of Cayce said around 5:30 p.m. that Knox Abbott Drive was closed between State and 12th streets from flooding.
As of 5 p.m., in West Columbia, closed were: Kleckley Drive, Hummingbird Drive, Cofield Drive at Terrace View Drive, Alexander Road at Riverwalk Circle and U.S. 1 at Chris Drive.
Heavy rain/hail falling in the @TownLexingtonSC. Be alert for standing water in the road. Drive with caution with wipers and headlights on. pic.twitter.com/3jDO2sQ2R0— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 5, 2017
There were reports of hail in Lexington County. A county spokesman said there was little damage and no closed roads.
With damaging winds in today's forecast, remove all the loose items from your yard. Secure your outdoor furniture. #LESM #SCwx pic.twitter.com/iT4PGD6o43— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 5, 2017
In flood-prone Five Points, crews and businesses spent Wednesday morning piling sandbags around doors and cleaning out storm drains.
Please be safe & avoid driving on flood-prone streets #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/v9ULRxBrsC— City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 3, 2017
Hannah Lee, manager of Oops! at Blossom and Harden streets, said the store had about 3 inches of water just inside the entrance from Monday storms. To prevent major damage, the store keeps sandbags at its entrances.
“Five Points always gets, I feel like, the brunt of the rain and the flooding that Columbia usually has to offer,” Lee said. “Columbia can go from no rain to flooding really quickly.”
Staff writers Jane Dail, Sarah Ellis, Tim Flach, Clif LeBlanc and Jeff Wilkinson contributed.
