‘It was a monster’: Upstate angler reels in state record

For the Haney family, the pursuit of catfish has long been customary.
Last Saturday, it became legendary.
“I didn’t know exactly what I had,” Paula Haney said. “I just knew it was big. I kept thinking that it might be something special.”
It was.
When Paula finally reeled her catch to the surface last Saturday at Lake Moultrie, her husband advised her not to look.
“I didn’t want her to get any more nervous than she already was,” Steve Haney said.
Paula, of Anderson, steeled her nerves long enough to guide the biggest catfish of her life to Steve’s net, but remained blissfully unaware of the magnitude of her catch. She knew it easily eclipsed the personal-best 38-pound catfish she’d caught a couple of years ago, but had no idea that her name soon could be etched in the South Carolina record book.
Paula’s catch, a 52-inch-long blue catfish with a 40-inch girth, tipped the scales at 113.8 pounds, topping the existing state standard for the species by more than four pounds. George Lijewski caught the previous record in 1991 while fishing in the Santee Cooper Tailrace Canal.
Scott Lamprecht, a fisheries biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources who certified Paula’s catch as well as Lijewski’s, said the fish was impressive by multiple measures.
“It was a monster,” Lamprecht said. “And it was a beautiful fish – not scarred up at all.”
Paula made her memorable catch around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday while drifting herring in only seven to 10 feet of water. It took about 15 minutes to bring the fish to the surface, with big assists from Steve, whose guidance and boat maneuvering prevented the line from snapping against the pontoon.
Steve has been fishing for catfish for 50 years, continuing a family tradition handed down by his father and uncles, so he was well-versed in the proper precautions involved when dealing with a big cat.
When Paula’s fish was safely aboard, she plopped down and began shaking.
“I was jerking all over, from being tired yet exhilarated,” she said.
Remarkably, she had precious little time for recovery. Within minutes another rod bent double.
“My strength suddenly came back,” Paula said. “And the second one fought harder than the first one.”
She soon reeled in a 73-pound catfish, giving her more than 186 pounds of catfish in the span of half an hour.
“Steve looked at me and said, ‘We’ve got to go now – there’s no more room on the boat,’ ” Paula said.
Despite day-long efforts to save the fish on behalf of the staff at nearby Hill’s Landing, where the fish were officially weighed, both of the big fish perished. The Haneys are having a replica mount made of the record fish, and there are enough catfish fillets to invite the majority of Anderson County for a fish fry.
But in the meantime, Paula is savoring her catch of a lifetime.
“It has been crazy,” said Paula, 49, who works as a receptionist at Harbin and Burnett Law Firm in Anderson. “I’ve been going places and people keep asking if I’m the one who caught that fish.”
She is, indeed, and has the photos to prove it – all featuring a massive gray creature with gaping mouth and whiskers sprawled across her legs like an oversized lap dog.
“My dad used to take me fishing in creeks and ponds and I always loved it, but Steve really got me hooked when he started taking me to Lake Moultrie,” said Paula, who accompanies her husband on trips to the massive, 60,000-acre reservoir in the heart of South Carolina’s Lowcountry a couple of times each year. “The bigger the fish I catch, the happier I am.”
Given that, Paula may be smiling for the foreseeable future.
“She’s had a smile on her face for four days now,” Steve said.
And that’s something he’d better get used to.
“It was already bad – now it’s going to be terrible,” Steve said, laughing. “I’ll never be able to go fishing by myself anymore.
