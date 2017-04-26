Crop-dusting at mega-farm disturbs Aiken County school

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads Pause 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:29 Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:27 York baseball baseball has lucky charms for playoff run 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Video of a crop duster air plane spraying a field with pesticides in April 2017. (Editors note: the planes do not spray "24-7" as narrator exclaims) Submitted by Doug Busbee Submitted by Doug Busbee