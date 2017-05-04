Meat products sold in SC recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Nearly 3 tons of veal, beef and pork products sold in South Carolina and 5 other states are being recalled because of possible contamination with deadly bacteria.

The boneless veal, ground veal, ground beef and ground pork products were produced between April 11 and April 14, 2017, at Marcho Farms, Inc in Souderton, Pennsylvania. They are sold by grocery stores and to food service providers in 6 states including South Carolina, federal regulators said Thursday.

Meat inspectors in Illinois discovered the problem when samples came back positive for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

E.coli infection symptoms usually occur 3-4 days after exposure to the organism, and can include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps. While most people get better in about a week, some people can develop potentially deadly kidney failure. Especially prone to kidney failure are children under age 5 and older adults, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Check your refrigerator and your freezer for the recalled products. They should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

The products are as follows: