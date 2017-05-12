The real story behind South Carolina’s ‘nightmare house’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause 0:56 Northwestern's Mitch Walters talks about baseball state championship chance 2:00 New Queens U. coach, an Olympic wrestler teaches kids in Fort Mill 1:57 Neighborhoods hit in York County car break-in spree 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 2:10 Fired for raising nuclear safety concerns Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com