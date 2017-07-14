Fatal interstate crash closes I-77 lanes, traffic remains mess for hours

Traffic was gnarled for hours after a fatal wreck Friday on Interstate 77 south of Columbia.
A 1996 Ford pickup crossed into a southbound lane at 1:02 p.m. and struck a 1997 Toyota, the state Highway Patrol said. The driver of the Toyota was killed, troopers said.
The pickup driver was taken to a hospital. No one else was in either vehicle.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his office likely would not release more information on Friday.
#TheCFD on scene of MVC w/ entrapment I77 SB just prior to MM10 all lanes currently closed #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/2PFhBMYf2T— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 14, 2017
The collision occurred near Exit 10 at the Fort Jackson Boulevard interchange. All southbound lanes were closed for more than an hour, Columbia Fire Department said.
One lane reopened as of 2:15 p.m., but the full southbound lane wouldn’t reopen until after 4 p.m.
