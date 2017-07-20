Local retailers and law enforcement share tips to stay safe and sane during the upcoming Tax-Free Weekend from August 5-7 in South Carolina. Delayna Earley Island Packet
Local retailers and law enforcement share tips to stay safe and sane during the upcoming Tax-Free Weekend from August 5-7 in South Carolina. Delayna Earley Island Packet

State

July 20, 2017 2:57 PM

S.C.’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 4-6. These items will be exempt from sales taxes.

Posted by Paul Osmundson

It’s not too early to plan for South Carolina’s tax-free weekend, which this year begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 4 and ends at midnight on Aug. 6.

Each year, beginning on the first Friday of August, the state eliminates all sales and user taxes on dozens of items. The exemptions include local sales taxes.

The tax-free weekend helps parents and students save money as they gear up for another school year. But not everything is tax free. Here’s a look at some of the items you can purchase without paying the sales tax — and some items that will still be taxed.

Computers or computer accessories: If you’ve been waiting to buy a laptop or desktop computer, you’ll be in luck on tax-free weekend. No sales tax will be charged on your new MacBook, Dell Inspiron or other brands.

However, computer parts are not tax free. So, if you buy just a keyboard, be prepared to pay the sales tax.

To make it a bit more complicated: If a keyboard comes with your new computer, the keyboard is tax free.

Backpacks or book bags: Are you planning to buy a backpack for your fall camping trip? Plan to pay the sales tax. If you need a book bag for school, it will be tax free.

Towels or paper towels: Waiting to stock up on paper towels won’t allow you to avoid sales taxes. But if you want a beach towel for one last summer weekend on the coast, you’re in luck.

Baseball mitts or batting gloves: You can buy your little leaguer a batting glove without paying sales taxes. But her baseball mitt? Not tax free.

Adult diapers or toilet paper: There’s no sales-tax exemption for toilet paper on tax-free weekend. But those who use adult diapers will avoid the tax.

No sales taxes

Sales taxes will not be charged on these items during the tax-free weekend Aug. 4-6.

Adult diapers

Aerobic clothing

Antique clothing

Aprons

Athletic or sport uniforms or clothing (but not equipment such as mitts, helmets and pads)

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers, cloth or disposable

Baby shoes

Bandanas

Barrettes

Bath mats

Bath rugs

Bath towels (all sizes, including beach towels)

Bath washcloths

Bathing caps

Bathing suits

Bathing trunks

Beach capes and coats

Bed comforters and bed comforter sets

Bed duvets and covers

Bed linens, including baby bumper pads, canopies, baby crib padding, bed skirts, box spring covers, dust ruffles, mattress pads, mattress toppers, pillow covers, and shams

Bed pillowcases

Bed pillows (e.g. baby pillows, body pillows, husband pillows, throw pillows)

Bedsheets and bedsheet sets

Bedspreads

Belt buckles

Belts/suspenders

Blankets such as afghan, baby, electric and throw blankets

Blouses

Bobby pins

Bonnets

Boots, including climbing, hiking, riding, ski, waders, fishing, cowboy

Bow ties

Bras

Bridal gowns and veils (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Capri pants

Caps

Coats, capes and wraps

Computer hardware service contracts sold in conjunction with computers

Computer software

Computer software service contracts sold in conjunction with computer software

Computer software service contracts when the true object of the contract is to obtain computer software updates during the contract period

Computers

Note: The following are examples of devices that are not considered computers for purposes of the sales tax holiday exemption: cell phones, smartphones or any other handheld devices that allow users to make telephone calls; handheld devices that are primarily used to download and listen to music; handheld devices that are primarily used to download and watch videos; and devices that are primarily used to download and read books (e-books). However, portable devices that have computing and media functions, allow users to access the Internet and have a multitude of software applications (or the capability to download a multitude of software applications) are considered computers for purposes of the sales tax holiday exemption, provided such devices do not allow users to make telephone calls.

Note: The sale of a computer monitor, keyboard, or scanner by itself would not be exempt during the sales tax holiday. If a monitor, keyboard or scanner is purchased as part of a package that included the computer processing unit, then that is one transaction to purchase a computer and the sale of the packaged unit (CPU, monitor, keyboard, scanner) is exempt. The sale of a digital music player, digital camera, cell phone or a smartphone, whether or not purchased in conjunction with a computer processing unit (CPU), is not exempt during the sales tax holiday.

Corset laces

Corsets

Costumes (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Coveralls

Daily planners or organizers when used by school children as a school supply

Dress shields

Dresses

Earmuffs

Elastic ponytail holders

Fishing boots

Formal clothing (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Furs

Galoshes

Garters/garter belts

Girdles

Gloves, including those for batting, bicycle, dress, garden, golf, ski, tennis

Gowns

Graduation caps and gowns (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Gym suits

Hair bows

Hair clips

Hand muffs

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Hats

Headbands

Hosiery

Hunting vests

Ice skates (rentals are taxable)

In-line skates (rentals are taxable)

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging suits

Jumpers

Leg warmers

Leotards and tights

Lingerie

Mittens

Nightgowns

Overshoes

Pajamas

Pants

Pantsuits

Pantyhose

Personal Digital Assistants or PDAs (PDAs are hand-held computers used as daily planners. Please note that the exemption does not apply to cell phones with a PDA, computer applications or similar components.)

Pillow cases

Pillows (all types)

Ponchos

Printer supplies. Note: replaceable ink cartridges used in printers are exempt from tax as "printer supplies"

Printers, but replacement parts are taxable

Prom dress (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Purses

Raincoats

Rainwear

Riding pants

Robes

Roller skates, provided the skates are permanently attached to the boots.

Sandals

Scarves

School supplies, including, but not limited to, pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, blue books, bookbags, lunchboxes, musical instruments (but only if the musical instrument is used in the classroom or at home in relation to school assignments).

Note: Items such as refrigerators, toiletries, bicycles and food purchased by college students are not school supplies and not exempt from the tax.

School uniforms

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shoes, including ballet, baseball, bicycle, boat, boots, bowling (taxed if rented), cleated, cross trainers, flip-flops, football, golf, jazz/dance, soccer, track, in-line skates, ice skates, running, etc.) (rentals are taxable)

Shorts

Shoulder pads for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads)

Shower curtains and liners (shower curtain hooks and rings and shower curtain rods are taxable)

Ski boots (snow) (rentals are taxable)

Ski masks

Ski suits (snow)

Skin diving suits

Skirts

Sleepwear

Slippers

Slips

Sneakers

Socks

Sport clothing and uniforms, but not equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads.

Sport jacket

Stockings

Suits

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Sweatpants

Sweatshirts

Sweat suits

Sweatbands

Sweaters

Ties/neckwear

Tights

Towels of all types and sizes, including bath, beach, kitchen, and sport towels. Paper towels are taxable.

T-shirts

Tuxedo (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Umbrellas

Underwear

Waders

Wet and dry suits

Items not exempt from sales taxes

Sales taxes will still be charged on these items Aug. 4-6.

Any clothing or footwear that is rented

Any item (whether sold or leased) used in a trade or business

Any item placed on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plan

Backpacks for hiking and camping (bookbags for school are exempt)

Bathroom accessories or supplies, including soap, shower curtain hooks and rings, shower curtain rods, toothbrush holders, towel holders, tissue box covers, toilet paper, wastebaskets

Box springs

Briefcases

Cameras

Cell phones

Change purse

Clocks, including alarm clocks and wall clocks

Clothing that is rented

Computer parts

Cookware

Cosmetics

Costume rentals

Daily planners or organizers when not used by school children as a school supply

Digital cameras

Digital music players

Drapes

Employee uniforms

Eyewear

Footwear that is rented

Formal clothing that is rented

Furniture

Gift wrapping paper

Glasses

Goggles

Golf clubs

Greeting cards

Hardware, including hand tools, power tools, etc.

Health food supplements

Helmets, including sport, motorcycle, bicycle, etc.

Hobby equipment, supplies and toys

Housewares

Jewelry

Key cases

Mattresses

Mitts, including a baseball fielder’s mitt, hockey, etc. However, a batting glove is exempt.

Music players

Music tapes, records and compact discs

Paper products that are not school supplies such as greeting cards and gift wrapping paper, etc.

Paper towels

Personal flotation devices

Printer replacement parts

Protective masks and goggles, including for athletics, sports or work

Roller skates not permanently attached to the boot

Safety clothing for use in a trade or business

Safety glasses and goggles

Safety shoes for use in a trade or business

School office and janitorial supplies

Sewing accessories

Sheet stretchers

Shin guards and padding

Shoulder pads, including those for football and hockey

Shower curtain hooks and rings

Shower curtain rods

Sleeping bags

Smartphones

Sporting equipment, including baseball mitts, golf clubs, helmets, hockey mitts, life jackets and vests, masks, pads, swim fins, swimming masks and goggles

Stereo equipment

Sunglasses

Table cloths

Table placemats and other table supplies such as napkins and napkin holders

Tissue box covers

Toilet paper

Toothbrush holders

Towel holders

Toys

Vitamins

Wallets

Wastebaskets

Watch bands

Watches

Wigs

Window curtains

Window treatments such as curtains, drapes, shades, valances

