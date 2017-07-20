S.C.’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 4-6. These items will be exempt from sales taxes.

It’s not too early to plan for South Carolina’s tax-free weekend, which this year begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 4 and ends at midnight on Aug. 6.
Each year, beginning on the first Friday of August, the state eliminates all sales and user taxes on dozens of items. The exemptions include local sales taxes.
The tax-free weekend helps parents and students save money as they gear up for another school year. But not everything is tax free. Here’s a look at some of the items you can purchase without paying the sales tax — and some items that will still be taxed.
Computers or computer accessories: If you’ve been waiting to buy a laptop or desktop computer, you’ll be in luck on tax-free weekend. No sales tax will be charged on your new MacBook, Dell Inspiron or other brands.
However, computer parts are not tax free. So, if you buy just a keyboard, be prepared to pay the sales tax.
To make it a bit more complicated: If a keyboard comes with your new computer, the keyboard is tax free.
Backpacks or book bags: Are you planning to buy a backpack for your fall camping trip? Plan to pay the sales tax. If you need a book bag for school, it will be tax free.
Towels or paper towels: Waiting to stock up on paper towels won’t allow you to avoid sales taxes. But if you want a beach towel for one last summer weekend on the coast, you’re in luck.
Baseball mitts or batting gloves: You can buy your little leaguer a batting glove without paying sales taxes. But her baseball mitt? Not tax free.
Adult diapers or toilet paper: There’s no sales-tax exemption for toilet paper on tax-free weekend. But those who use adult diapers will avoid the tax.
No sales taxes
Sales taxes will not be charged on these items during the tax-free weekend Aug. 4-6.
Adult diapers
Aerobic clothing
Antique clothing
Aprons
Athletic or sport uniforms or clothing (but not equipment such as mitts, helmets and pads)
Baby bibs
Baby clothes
Baby diapers, cloth or disposable
Baby shoes
Bandanas
Barrettes
Bath mats
Bath rugs
Bath towels (all sizes, including beach towels)
Bath washcloths
Bathing caps
Bathing suits
Bathing trunks
Beach capes and coats
Bed comforters and bed comforter sets
Bed duvets and covers
Bed linens, including baby bumper pads, canopies, baby crib padding, bed skirts, box spring covers, dust ruffles, mattress pads, mattress toppers, pillow covers, and shams
Bed pillowcases
Bed pillows (e.g. baby pillows, body pillows, husband pillows, throw pillows)
Bedsheets and bedsheet sets
Bedspreads
Belt buckles
Belts/suspenders
Blankets such as afghan, baby, electric and throw blankets
Blouses
Bobby pins
Bonnets
Boots, including climbing, hiking, riding, ski, waders, fishing, cowboy
Bow ties
Bras
Bridal gowns and veils (must be sold; rentals are taxable)
Capri pants
Caps
Coats, capes and wraps
Computer hardware service contracts sold in conjunction with computers
Computer software
Computer software service contracts sold in conjunction with computer software
Computer software service contracts when the true object of the contract is to obtain computer software updates during the contract period
Computers
Note: The following are examples of devices that are not considered computers for purposes of the sales tax holiday exemption: cell phones, smartphones or any other handheld devices that allow users to make telephone calls; handheld devices that are primarily used to download and listen to music; handheld devices that are primarily used to download and watch videos; and devices that are primarily used to download and read books (e-books). However, portable devices that have computing and media functions, allow users to access the Internet and have a multitude of software applications (or the capability to download a multitude of software applications) are considered computers for purposes of the sales tax holiday exemption, provided such devices do not allow users to make telephone calls.
Note: The sale of a computer monitor, keyboard, or scanner by itself would not be exempt during the sales tax holiday. If a monitor, keyboard or scanner is purchased as part of a package that included the computer processing unit, then that is one transaction to purchase a computer and the sale of the packaged unit (CPU, monitor, keyboard, scanner) is exempt. The sale of a digital music player, digital camera, cell phone or a smartphone, whether or not purchased in conjunction with a computer processing unit (CPU), is not exempt during the sales tax holiday.
Corset laces
Corsets
Costumes (must be sold; rentals are taxable)
Coveralls
Daily planners or organizers when used by school children as a school supply
Dress shields
Dresses
Earmuffs
Elastic ponytail holders
Fishing boots
Formal clothing (must be sold; rentals are taxable)
Furs
Galoshes
Garters/garter belts
Girdles
Gloves, including those for batting, bicycle, dress, garden, golf, ski, tennis
Gowns
Graduation caps and gowns (must be sold; rentals are taxable)
Gym suits
Hair bows
Hair clips
Hand muffs
Handbags
Handkerchiefs
Hats
Headbands
Hosiery
Hunting vests
Ice skates (rentals are taxable)
In-line skates (rentals are taxable)
Jackets
Jeans
Jogging suits
Jumpers
Leg warmers
Leotards and tights
Lingerie
Mittens
Nightgowns
Overshoes
Pajamas
Pants
Pantsuits
Pantyhose
Personal Digital Assistants or PDAs (PDAs are hand-held computers used as daily planners. Please note that the exemption does not apply to cell phones with a PDA, computer applications or similar components.)
Pillow cases
Pillows (all types)
Ponchos
Printer supplies. Note: replaceable ink cartridges used in printers are exempt from tax as "printer supplies"
Printers, but replacement parts are taxable
Prom dress (must be sold; rentals are taxable)
Purses
Raincoats
Rainwear
Riding pants
Robes
Roller skates, provided the skates are permanently attached to the boots.
Sandals
Scarves
School supplies, including, but not limited to, pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, blue books, bookbags, lunchboxes, musical instruments (but only if the musical instrument is used in the classroom or at home in relation to school assignments).
Note: Items such as refrigerators, toiletries, bicycles and food purchased by college students are not school supplies and not exempt from the tax.
School uniforms
Scout uniforms
Shawls and wraps
Shirts
Shoes, including ballet, baseball, bicycle, boat, boots, bowling (taxed if rented), cleated, cross trainers, flip-flops, football, golf, jazz/dance, soccer, track, in-line skates, ice skates, running, etc.) (rentals are taxable)
Shorts
Shoulder pads for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads)
Shower curtains and liners (shower curtain hooks and rings and shower curtain rods are taxable)
Ski boots (snow) (rentals are taxable)
Ski masks
Ski suits (snow)
Skin diving suits
Skirts
Sleepwear
Slippers
Slips
Sneakers
Socks
Sport clothing and uniforms, but not equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads.
Sport jacket
Stockings
Suits
Support hosiery
Suspenders
Sweatpants
Sweatshirts
Sweat suits
Sweatbands
Sweaters
Ties/neckwear
Tights
Towels of all types and sizes, including bath, beach, kitchen, and sport towels. Paper towels are taxable.
T-shirts
Tuxedo (must be sold; rentals are taxable)
Umbrellas
Underwear
Waders
Wet and dry suits
Items not exempt from sales taxes
Sales taxes will still be charged on these items Aug. 4-6.
Any clothing or footwear that is rented
Any item (whether sold or leased) used in a trade or business
Any item placed on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plan
Backpacks for hiking and camping (bookbags for school are exempt)
Bathroom accessories or supplies, including soap, shower curtain hooks and rings, shower curtain rods, toothbrush holders, towel holders, tissue box covers, toilet paper, wastebaskets
Box springs
Briefcases
Cameras
Cell phones
Change purse
Clocks, including alarm clocks and wall clocks
Clothing that is rented
Computer parts
Cookware
Cosmetics
Costume rentals
Daily planners or organizers when not used by school children as a school supply
Digital cameras
Digital music players
Drapes
Employee uniforms
Eyewear
Footwear that is rented
Formal clothing that is rented
Furniture
Gift wrapping paper
Glasses
Goggles
Golf clubs
Greeting cards
Hardware, including hand tools, power tools, etc.
Health food supplements
Helmets, including sport, motorcycle, bicycle, etc.
Hobby equipment, supplies and toys
Housewares
Jewelry
Key cases
Mattresses
Mitts, including a baseball fielder’s mitt, hockey, etc. However, a batting glove is exempt.
Music players
Music tapes, records and compact discs
Paper products that are not school supplies such as greeting cards and gift wrapping paper, etc.
Paper towels
Personal flotation devices
Printer replacement parts
Protective masks and goggles, including for athletics, sports or work
Roller skates not permanently attached to the boot
Safety clothing for use in a trade or business
Safety glasses and goggles
Safety shoes for use in a trade or business
School office and janitorial supplies
Sewing accessories
Sheet stretchers
Shin guards and padding
Shoulder pads, including those for football and hockey
Shower curtain hooks and rings
Shower curtain rods
Sleeping bags
Smartphones
Sporting equipment, including baseball mitts, golf clubs, helmets, hockey mitts, life jackets and vests, masks, pads, swim fins, swimming masks and goggles
Stereo equipment
Sunglasses
Table cloths
Table placemats and other table supplies such as napkins and napkin holders
Tissue box covers
Toilet paper
Toothbrush holders
Towel holders
Toys
Vitamins
Wallets
Wastebaskets
Watch bands
Watches
Wigs
Window curtains
Window treatments such as curtains, drapes, shades, valances
