Carolina Water Service faces legal challenge from river outfitters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention Pause 1:18 Airbnb users on the rise in Columbia for solar eclipse travelers 1:23 Former CMPD cop shares fashion secrets for men 1:31 York County cops, firefighters get 'sugar shocked' to raise $20K 2:11 Panthers fans line up for Fan Fest 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:10 Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:27 Sights and sounds from Friday USC football practice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A sign along the Saluda River in June, 2016, reads, "Swimming or wading here may make you sick."

A sign along the Saluda River in June, 2016, reads, "Swimming or wading here may make you sick."