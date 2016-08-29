Gov. Haley directs SC agencies to plan possible budget cuts

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has ordered state agencies to plan for a 3 percent budget cut in their spending proposals for next year.
S.C. lawmakers will have roughly $440 million in added money to spend next year, the state’s chief economist projected last week.
While more than this year, that is only about a third of the added money that the state had this year.
Still, Haley said state agencies need to identify areas that could be cut in their budgets now, “instead of being forced to make tough decisions amid economic downturn or crisis.”
State agencies first must submit their budget proposals to Gov. Haley. Haley, typically, unveils her state spending plan after lawmakers return in January. That plan advises lawmakers on her legislative priorities. However, her plan carries little weight with lawmakers, who write the state budget.
