You can feel it: Easter and spring bring spiritual and psychological renewal

The Rev. Ben Marsh is deeply invested in the story of Jesus Christ’s death, burial and resurrection that his church celebrates at Easter.

He also understands that much of the excitement around this high holy day in North Carolina has as much to do with timing as with theology.

“Easter just falls in this really sweet moment on the calendar,” said Marsh, pastor of family ministries at Cary Alliance Church.

The excitement of the winter holidays is long passed and people have returned to the grind of jobs or schoolwork. They’ve spent months incarcerated by cold rain and bitter winds.

Then along comes Easter, coinciding more or less with the vernal equinox, the change to daylight saving time, public schools’ spring break, the last frost, the bursting-forth of daffodils and flowering cherry trees, the opening of baseball and fishing seasons, and the arrival in stores of pastel colors and little girls’ white patent-leather shoes.

Lining up as it does this year with the arrival of longer days and shorter sleeves, Easter’s theme of walking out of the darkness and into the light is not just an expression of spiritual renewal. It’s a yearly psychological rebirth.

‘You’ve kind of made it through the doldrums of late winter,” Marsh said. “There is kind of a renewed energy. It’s a very welcome break for a lot of people.”

The new Easter dress

North Carolinians have ecclesiastical and secular ways to mark this unofficial arrival of spring. Many travel home for the holiday, where they get up early on Easter Sunday to attend an outdoor sunrise service with their parents in the church where they grew up. Traditionally, Easter Sunday brings the second-highest attendance of the year to Southern churches, behind Christmas Eve.

It’s the perfect excuse to shop for new clothes.

“Usually, about three weeks before the event, people start looking,” said Jan Edwards, a sales team manager in the dress department at Belk at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Getting a new Easter dress is a tradition that starts early and lasts long after girls outgrow egg hunts; since she joined Belk in 1982, Edwards has had many women customers coordinate their Easter outfits with their daughters’, some of them newborns.

“What draws them out is the newness of the season and coming out of winter,” Edwards said. “Plus, you have all those pretty colors.”

By now, people are so tired of black, brown and navy blue, they’re ready to hold a bonfire in the back yard to get rid of everything they’ve worn since last fall. Walking into the dress department at Easter time is the retail equivalent of a shot of Vitamin D. Drab wool sweaters have been vanquished to the clearance racks, replaced with princess-seamed confections with lace overlays and flounced sleeves in shades like “mint,” “lemon ice” and “pale nectar.”

Boat season

Dale Kidder went shopping to honor the spring solstice, too, and was in Sanford this week to collect the goodies: a 24-foot power boat from Chatlee Boat and Marine.

“We’re going on Easter vacation next week,” Kidder said after going on a test ride in his new vessel on the dealership’s 10-acre lake, with Chatlee’s Dalton Coffer at the helm in a stiff — but enticingly warm — breeze. “I’m ready for spring and some time with the family.”

Kidder, who lives in Banner Elk, expects to have the boat on the water just offshore of North Myrtle Beach by Saturday, with his wife and three children on board.

Chatlee, which claims one of the largest boat inventories in the Southeast and is the biggest dealer in the nation for several of the lines it sells, enjoys strong sales year-round, marketing manager Scott Knuth said. Volume picks up with the first boat shows in January and February, and the minute the forecast calls for temperatures that might allow a skipper to wear shorts, the company’s mechanic shop gets slammed.

Chatlee Marine's Joey Seagroves, readies a Sea Hunt BX-25 to show a customer on the company's demonstration lake on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in Sanford, N.C. Chatlee sees a spike in their business with the warming of temperatures in the Spring. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

“The phone starts ringing,” Knuth said. On the other end are anglers and recreational boaters eager to launch, saying, “I gotta get my boat fixed, I gotta get my boat fixed,” Knuth said.

Some of those boaters will stop by the Wilsonville General Store near Jordan Lake to buy minnows for $1.89 a dozen from Vossie Horton. He opened the store on U.S. 64 39 years ago, he said, two years before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the gates on the dam to fill the impoundment.

A few fishermen have been out this year already, Horton said, but this weekend marks the real start of the season.

“I don’t have any scientific evidence to back me up on this,” Horton said, “but as soon as it’s comfortable to be out, people go fishing. This weekend, they’ll be looking mostly for crappie, but really, anything that’ll bite.”

Camping? 'Let's go'

Some of the fishermen will stake out spots in one of the state-run campgrounds that hug the Jordan Lake shoreline. This time of year, it’s still possible to drive in without a reservation and find a campsite.

That’s good for Sarah Raynor and Mildred Brooke, and their husbands, Bobby Raynor and Robert Brooke. They’re all retired now, and when the weather turns and the sun pops out, they’re free to travel.

“When somebody says, ‘Let’s go,’ I can throw a few things together and I’m ready,” Sarah Raynor said. The Raynors live in Jacksonville and the Brookes, near Burgaw. When the two couples decided on Saturday they wanted to go to Jordan Lake this week, Sarah Raynor already had clothes stored in the camper.

Robert Brooke (L) and his wife, Mildred Brooke, with Bobby Raynor and Sarah Raynor relax at the Parker Creek Campground on Jordan Lake, Thursday, March 29th. The women are sisters and the couples travel together when the weather is warm. Martha Quillin mquillin@newsobserver.com

The couples set up in adjacent spots at Parker Creek Campground, where with a senior discount, they pay less than $20 per night, leaving enough money in their pockets for bait and for shopping in nearby Pittsboro.

“When the weather’s nice, we just like spending time together and being outside,” Sarah Raynor said. “If it gets cool at night, we just build a bigger fire.”

Time to plant

Spring is no time for Carl Van Staaldunen to relax. As soon as forsythia and flowering pears begin to bloom, gardeners pull out their bulb and plant catalogs or go online to see what Terra Ceia Farms has to offer.

“We start shipping in mid-March, and by Easter, we’re wide open,” said Van Staaldunen, whose grandfather started the business near Pantego, in Beaufort County, in 1943. His customers live and die by projected frost dates, he said. Raleigh buyers usually are safe to plant any time after April 10, and they want to be ready with caladiums, gladiolas, elephant ears and other plants.

Rainy weather in January and February delayed Terra Ceia’s planting of peonies and day lilies for future crops, so workers are trying to catch up now, Van Staaldunen said. They’ll plant amaryllis and cannas after that.

In the meantime, the company’s mainstay — fresh cut peonies, which it wholesales to grocery store floral departments — is due to start coming in next week. Workers will be in the fields harvesting the blooms, which come in white and a blushing array of pinks, for three weeks.

“For us,” Van Staaldunen said, “spring means more work. There is always more to be done, and we just hope we don’t run out of time.”