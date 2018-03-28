Missing drugs. Patient overdoses. NC stops admissions to a facility for the elderly.

The state won't allow an assisted-living facility for the elderly in Moore County to accept more residents until it fixes a long list of problems that include mishandling of patient drugs and sanitation lapses.
A former worker's video of a staff member bent at the waist while sitting at a desk alerted authorities to problems at Tara Plantation of Carthage, about 60 miles southwest of Raleigh. Last week, the state ordered all staff members who have access to medication to take a drug test. The deadline for sending the state the results is Monday, April 2.
An investigation of the assisted living facility discovered drugs had gone missing, residents were not taking medicine as required, one had overdosed twice in January, and staff members weren't washing their hands as they went from patient care to computer entry.
In a Tuesday letter to Tara Plantation owner and administrator Kathy Huffman, Mark Benton, a state Department of Health and Human Services deputy secretary, said staff from the state Division of Health Services Regulation would make unannounced visits in the coming days and weeks.
"If it appears that demonstrative and lasting improvements have not been made, or if new issues are identified, staff could take more stringent action, up to and including revocation of your license," he wrote.
In a brief interview Wednesday, Huffman said the facility is safe and that she would contest the decision to stop new admissions. She declined to answer more questions.
The facility is able to admit as many as 80 people.
Investigators interviewed staff, managers, residents, family members and doctors, and reviewed patient records. Some residents have dementia and could not answer questions.
According to a report dated Feb. 28 that detailed the findings of the health services regulation division, 15 doses of the opioid oxycodone went missing at the facility in October 2017.
One resident was prescribed the anti-anxiety drug Clonazepam, but the drug was not found in the patient's blood when tested. Failure to make sure the resident received the drug as ordered "placed the resident at substantial risk for neglect and exploitation," according to the report.
A medication aide who was one of the workers responsible for giving the resident Clonazepam was also working when oxycodone went missing. She refused a drug screening but was allowed to continue to work for another week before she quit, according to the report. Failure to investigate and report the staff member to the state "was detrimental to the health and welfare of residents," the report said.
One resident who was prescribed Percocet and was known to hide medication in her mouth was treated twice in January for possible overdoses. Staff members are required to watch residents take their medicine, but at least once, medication was left on a table for her, the report said. She was treated for "a possible benzodiazepine overdose" at a local hospital.
On a second occasion in January, the same resident needed multiple doses of Narcan to reverse a possible opioid overdose. Pravachol and Seroquel were found in her room on Feb. 21. Seroquel is prescribed for mental conditions and Pravachol is used to control cholesterol.
The report cited some staff members for failing to wash their hands as they moved from task to task.
Stephanie Alston was the housekeeper at Tara Plantation who shot video of the staffer sitting with her head between her knees. Alston sent the video to the Moore County Department of Social Services on Feb. 13. She was fired the next day, and posted the video on Facebook.
The woman in the video was described as a medication aide/supervisor. According the state report, a staff member said the worker had been falling asleep for months, and it had been reported to the administrator in charge, who said she "would handle it." The administrator in charge said she was unaware of problems with the staffer sleeping before she found out about the recording, according to the report.
The report includes notes on a Feb. 23 interview with the worker, who was not identified. The woman said she quit in February and said that Feb. 12 was the only time she'd fallen asleep while on duty.
"I did not take anybody's pills and I was not on any kind of drugs," she said.
In an interview Wednesday, Alston said she remains worried about people still living at Tara Plantation.
Alston said she was not surprised that investigators found it possible that drugs were being taken from patients.
"I just want people to understand the reason for me doing what I did," Alston said. "It wasn't for fame or fortune. I just want them to realize if you have a loved one in a facility, just make sure they're being treated right."
