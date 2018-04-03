He was smart, athletic and kind. His addiction to Xanax killed him.

SHARE COPY LINK Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol. Julia Wall newsobserver.com

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol. Julia Wall newsobserver.com