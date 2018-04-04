Expert lists multiple ways officers violated CMPD policy leading up to fatal shooting

An expert witness testified Wednesday that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer used excessive force when he shot and killed Spencer Mims III five years ago.
Mel Tucker, a former FBI agent and police chief in Hickory and Asheville, told the jury in the trial of a lawsuit filed by Mims' family that officers Jeremy Donaldson and Michael Whitlock repeatedly violated department policies during a brief and deadly confrontation with Mims on the front porch of his south Charlotte home.
Those breaches — including what Tucker described as an unwarranted use of a Taser — escalated an already tense situation with Mims, who had a long history of mental health problems. The 55-year-old had grown distraught the evening of Jan. 6, 2013, while watching Washington, his favorite NFL team, blow a two-touchdown lead in a playoff loss to Seattle.
His father, Spencer Mims Jr., a longtime orchestra teacher at Myers Park High School, left the house for several hours in hopes his son would cool down. He later arranged for police to meet him at the home so he could collect some clothing and sleep elsewhere that night.
Donaldson and Whitlock answered the call. According to Tucker, their missteps quickly worsened the situation.
When the officers arrived, Mims was sitting on the porch with his back to the house and a box-cutter at his neck. Instead of keeping a distance and trying to calmly talk with Mims, Donaldson approached him on the porch, shined a flashlight in his face and repeatedly ordered him to put down the blade, Tucker said. Meanwhile, Whitlock circled around the porch, preparing to fire a Taser at Mims in an effort to subdue him.
Mims noticed. According to testimony, he got to his feet, took the cutter away from his neck and told the officers, "I know what y'all are up to."
When Whitlock fired the Taser — and missed — Donaldson rushed Mims before knowing if the electric prongs had engaged, Tucker said.
Donaldson erred again, Tucker told the jury, when trying to create space between himself and Mims. The officer ignored the front steps of the home and backpedaled into the corner of the porch, leaving himself no means of escape when Mims approached him, Tucker.
Even then, Donaldson did not need to fire his weapon, Tucker said, given that FBI and other longtime records show cases of officers being wounded or killed with an edged blade are extremely rare, Tucker said.
Opening fire on Mims "was not necessary and a greater level of force that other officers would have used in similar situations," he said.
Donaldson fired three shots. The officer told the jury on Tuesday that he used his weapon because Mims continued to come at him with the box-cutter.
Both he and Whitlock were cleared of any wrongdoing by CMPD and the Mecklenburg District Attorney's Office.
Instead of confronting Mims, the officers should have followed the best standards when dealing with a mentally ill person in a psychological crisis — keep your distance, don't give orders, and take whatever time necessary to understand both the situation and the person with whom you are dealing, Tucker said.
That led to a lively exchange with Attorney Lori Keeton, who is representing Donaldson and the city and pushed back at Tucker's notion that the officers acted with too much haste.
After arriving at the house, should Donaldson have talked with Mims' father for a half an hour or in the front lawn while Mims held the box-cutter to his throat? she asked.
"Sure, why not?" Tucker replied. "There was nothing urgent going on at the time."
When Donaldson saw the knife at Mims' throat, Keeton questioned, "should he have he just walked away?"
He should not have shined his flashlight in Mims' face, Tucker said, and Donaldson should have done a better job opening a dialog with Mims. "'Hey, you don't want to do this. What's bothering you?' Donaldson didn't try to do that," Tucker said.
Keeton pressed on.
"Doesn't it come to a point where an officer has to do something?" she asked. "You can't wait indefinitely, can you?"
"Why not?" Tucker said. "Time is on our side in most cases if you do the job the way you should."
Medical Examiner Michael Sullivan said Wednesday that the bullets hit Mims in the back and left side while a third shot grazed Mims' chest and entered his right arm.
Those findings, Sullivan said, indicated Mims was at least partially turned away from Donaldson when he fired his gun. Sullivan told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police attorney Mark Newbold that it was possible Mims could have been partially turned away from Donaldson while he still had the box-cutter raised and in a threatening position.
Tucker, though, said the bullet holes were not consistent with Donaldson's description of Mims moving directly toward him.
