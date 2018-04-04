Bill Murray stopped in NC for baseball, but here's what he had for dinner

Bill Murray is a die-hard baseball fan. So it's no surprise he wanted to check out how a new North Carolina stadium was coming along.
The 67-year-old actor, comedian and devoted Chicago Cubs fan made a quiet visit to Fayetteville on Monday night where he checked in on the stadium and stopped for a burger and then some.
Third Base Restaurant and Bar in downtown Fayetteville posted a photo of some of its staff with Murray that had been shared more than 160 times.
The waitress who took his order told The Fayetteville Observer that he ordered a Cheerwine, two orders of onion rings, french fries and a hamburger with bacon and a fried egg, but no cheese. He left a $100 tip.
The restaurant told The News & Observer on Wednesday that it was considering naming a burger after Murray.
According to The Fayetteville Observer, Restaurant co-owner Kevin Penland walked up to Murray and said "You know who you look like?"
“Strike one,” Murray interjected.
Murray told restaurant staff he was on his way to Philadelphia and stopped in Fayetteville to check on the baseball stadium under construction just blocks away, the Observer reported.
The Houston Astros agreed to field a minor league affiliate in Fayetteville. The team is expected to begin playing in the new stadium next year. A team name hasn’t been announced.
Murray isn't just a baseball fan. He's part-owner of the St. Paul Saints in Minnesota, the Charleston RiverDogs in South Carolina, the Hudson Valley Renegades in New York and the Brockton Rox in Massachusetts, according to the Observer.
Murray, who was raised in a Chicago suburb, also owns a home in Charleston.
