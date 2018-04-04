UNC professor, former provost named president of University of New Hampshire

James W. Dean Jr., a current professor and former vice chancellor and provost at UNC-Chapel Hill, has been named the new president of the University of New Hampshire.
Dean, who teaches at UNC's business school, will start his new job June 30, UNC announced. He will become the 20th president of the University of New Hampshire.
On Monday morning, Dean announced the news on Twitter, saying he and his wife will move to New Hampshire in June. He thanked everyone at the Kenan-Flager Business School and UNC "who made our time here so wonderful."
Never miss a local story.
“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve as president of UNH at a time when all public universities need to rethink our efforts to support the public through teaching, research and engagement,” Dean said in a statement posted on UNC's website.
John Small, chairman of the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees, said UNH is gaining an “experienced leader from one of the nation’s top public universities.”
Dean was named provost after spending 15 years on the faculty and administration of the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. He stepped down from his role as executive vice chancellor and provost in September 2017, after serving four years in the position.
"As UNC's chief academic officer, Dean hired seven deans, helping 14 schools and the College of Arts and Sciences chart a strong course for the future," UNC said on its website. "He bolstered faculty retention efforts to ensure Carolina has the very best people teaching and conducting research. Dean also led the campus-wide efforts for Carolina’s 10-year review process for reaccreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges."
Dean also helped "strengthen student advising to better meet the needs of the diverse campus," according to the statement, and he began work to modernize how money is allocated for resources on the campus.
Comments