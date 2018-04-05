She lost her keys in the recycling bin. 10,000 pounds of trash later, worker found them.

A needle in a haystack might be easier to find than a keyring in 10,000 pounds of trash. But after High Point resident Sharon Pohlman accidentally dropped her keys in the recycling last week, that’s what city employees set out to do.
Polhman called the city on March 28 to say she had accidentally dropped her keys in the recycling bin. Her house keys and car keys and photos of her grandchildren were attached to the keychain, she told Myfox8.
During this time of year, the recycling facility processes about five tons of material every hour, the city said on its Facebook page.
“Miraculously, among 10,000 pounds of material passing in front of him,” city employee Antoine Curtis spotted the keys, the city said.
Curtis had extra motivation—his wife had lost her keys the year before and it cost his family $135, he told Myfox8.
To thank Curtis and the team, Pohlman brought her grandkids and doughnuts to the recycling center, Myfox8 said.
“I wanted them to see there are good people. People who saw an opportunity to help someone and worked hard at it and did it,” she told the TV station.
