NC man dies after being pinned under his lawnmower

A North Carolina man in his 70s died Thursday when he was pinned under his lawn mower, authorities said.
The man was riding a Hustler zero turn mower when it slid down a 5- or 6-foot ravine and overturned near the end of a grass air strip at Midstate Aviation, northeast of Monroe, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.
"All evidence indicates the man’s death was a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement..
A man riding another mower found the victim pinned under the mower and called for help. Firefighters, EMS workers and sheriff’s deputies freed the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Austin Chaney Road.
The victim's name will be released once his family is notified, investigators said.
Comments