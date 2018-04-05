By accident, Harvard the rescue dog became a police dog for a day. His city loved it.

Harvard the rescue dog is just looking for his forever home.

He didn't know he'd become a police dog on Thursday. But his rescue is hoping it'll help him find a family.

The Greenville Police Department launched a "K9 for the Day" program on Thursday, taking one rescue dog along on adventures through the city to promote adoptions at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

But Harvard wasn't supposed to be the program's founding pup. Another dog, Heidi, was meant to lead the pack, but "being the goofy girl she is, tried to eat a bee today."

Heidi's just fine, but Harvard the 1-year-old brindle and white American Staffordshire terrier mix, was chosen to take her place.

"This gentleman is such a handsome, loving boy," the Humane Society wrote of Harvard on its website. "He gets the zoomies and runs around our play yard and then runs back quickly to get snuggles."

Kelly Morrine Ingalls gets kisses from rescue dog Harvard. Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

The police department and city documented Harvard's adventures on Thursday on Facebook, including visiting park goers at the Town Common, belly rubs in the grass, a visit with Police Chief Mark Holtzman (where Harvard earned his official honorary badge), hanging out downtown, visiting with Greenville Utilities and city public works crews, posing for photos on the East Carolina University campus, napping in the police cruiser and more.

Harvard the rescue dog poses with a Greenville police officer on East Carolina Univeristy's campus. Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

The social media posts received dozens of comments, hundreds of shares and reactions.

"I have two dogs and two cats. So I can’t adopt this precious boy. But I wanted to give. Shout out for Greenville Police helping our animals find homes," Facebook user Paula Conrad Bland wrote on Thursday.

Harvard the rescue dog. Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

"Hi Harvard! Come by our office, we have treats!" Suncahse Apartments in Greenville wrote.

"He really is the sweetest!!" Angela Marie Novak wrote.

"Can I love this post a million times?!" Courtney Michele Beasley wrote.

Harvard is the first K-9 for a Day in a new partnership between the department and HSEC.





"We were so sad to drop him back off," the police department wrote on Facebook. "But we know he will find his forever home! Could it be with you?! Harvard and many other wonderful dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Humane Society this weekend! Adoption hours are Friday-Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m."

For more information, to adopt, volunteer or donate, go to www.hsecarolina.org.