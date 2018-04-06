After newborn deaths, NC wants to inspect Cary birthing center

State health officials have asked operators of a Cary birthing center where three newborns died in the last six months to allow them to inspect patient records and review company policies.

Baby+Co. said Friday it welcomes the review and will work with the state on details.

The company has to agree to an inspection because the state does not require free-standing birthing centers to be licensed, and the state Department of Health and Human Services has no authority to regulate them. The purpose of the review is to understand why the newborns died at, or shortly after, delivery, Mark Benton, deputy secretary of health services, told center manager Ste'Keira Shepperson in a Friday letter.

"I am asking that you voluntarily allow our regulatory staff to conduct an on-site review of your Cary location," Benton wrote. "Doing so will provide the public with the assurance that quality and safety are at its highest levels."

The state has no power to sanction the company. At the end of the review, inspectors would prepare a narrative summary of what they found, a document that would be a public record, Benton wrote.

Baby+Co. halted deliveries at its Cary center as it reviews all newborn deaths there since it opened in October 2014. Four newborns its midwives were assisting with have died out of more than 1,200 births, according to the company. Deliveries in Cary will resume as soon as company officials are assured the facility is safe, but Baby+Co. is not obligated to share the details of its internal review with the public.

In an email Friday, the company said it will work with DHHS to "set a framework for evaluation."

“We have every confidence in our model of care and welcome the opportunity for review," the company said in its email. "We are licensed in the state of (Tennessee) and (Colorado) where there is birth center regulation and regulators from those states have conducted site visits and a careful review of our policies, procedures and safety standards. We apply the same standards across all of our centers, including our center in Cary, NC. We have reached out to DHHS to set a framework for evaluation and look forward to working with them on this as we move forward.”

