Lawsuit over 2013 police shooting of Charlotte man goes to jury today

For the past week, two versions of Spencer Mims III have been put on public display in a Mecklenburg courtroom:
A loving son and uncle who was triggered into a fatal 2013 confrontation with police on the front porch of his Charlotte home by the mistakes of the two officers.
Or, a 55-year-old with a violent streak who compounded his lifelong psychological problems with an abuse of alcohol and drugs and who told one of the officers that night that he wanted to die.
Starting Monday morning, 12 jurors in the wrongful death suit filed by Mims' family over his death will decide which description fits best.
The trial took the national debate over the police use of deadly force to a place it rarely goes — a middle class home in southwest Charlotte. It also brought attention to how police respond to interactions with the mentally ill, who account for half of fatal police shootings each year.
On Jan. 6, 2013, Mims was shot three times by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Jeremy Donaldson in a confrontation that lasted less than 10 minutes.
According to testimony in the trial, Mims had grown despondent over the playoff loss that evening of his favorite NFL team. His father, longtime Myers Park High School orchestra teacher Spencer Mims Jr., had left the house in hopes his son would calm down. Hours later, the father arranged to meet with police at the house so he could get some clothes, then spend the night with a grandson in an adjoining county. Mims also has family in Raleigh.
Police found the younger Mims sitting on the darkened porch with a box-cutter to his throat. When Donaldson asked him to drop the blade, Mims asked the officer to kill him instead.
The night spun out of control after Officer Michael Whitlock, who was attempting to outflank Mims in the front yard, unsuccessfully fired his Taser. One prong hit Mims in the right elbow while the other slammed into the house, testimony showed.
Donaldson, who had tried to handcuff Mims after the Taser shot, told the jury he retreated when he found the tasing had not worked. He said Mims ignored several commands to drop the box-cutter before Donaldson opened fire.
The lawsuit names Donaldson and the City of Charlotte as defendants. The family's attorney, Luke Largess of Charlotte, said Donaldson and Whitlock botched the encounter by being overly aggressive with a subject in the midst of a mental health crisis. A police training expert testifying for the family said Whitlock violated CMPD policy in firing his Taser and that Donaldson used excessive force when he used his gun.
Defense attorneys, on the other hand, said the officers made reasonable decisions throughout the standoff. Their use-of-force expert said Donaldson and Whitlock has a responsibility to subdue Mims before he hurt himself or others.
On Friday, the efforts by both sides to frame Mims focused on the testimony of Dr. Andrew Farah, chief of psychiatry for the High Point Division of UNC Healthcare. He told the jury that Mims suffered from a form of bipolar disorder who also seemed to be in a paranoid state by the time police arrived at his home.
Those conditions were heightened by alcohol, Farah said. Mims' autopsy report says his blood-alcohol level was .13. Farah also said Mims had a history of abusing his behavioral medication, which could also have contributed to his state of mind.
Was Mims a danger to himself and others that night? defense attorney Lori Keeton asked.
"Absolutely," Farah said. "It was a perfect storm ... The psychosis and illness combined with the alcohol made this individual sadly unreasonable. He was beyond the reach of reason.
"There were no magic words. The illness had taken over."
In other words, police could not simply negotiate with Mims, Farah said. They had to act.
Did Donaldson act appropriately? Keeton asked.
"I would not have done it any differently," the psychiatrist said.
During Largess' cross-examination, Farah acknowledged that Mims led a mostly stable life, with a degree from UNC Chapel Hill and 25 years in the same job. Farah also agreed that Mims had been calm before the officers began to move in and Mims was struck by the Taser prong.
If a person is in a mental crisis, would it be calming or agitating if a police officer, as Donaldson had done, had gotten within six feet and shined a flashlight in the person's eyes? Largess asked.
"I suppose it would not have a calming effect," Farah said.
Largess continued: What if that person were struck in the arm by a Taser? "That would not be calming," Farah replied.
Largess also asked if any patients in crisis had been shot and killed at Farah's hospital.
No, Farah said. "None of the training involves weapons."
"Right," Largess said.
