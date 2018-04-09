NC woman accused of 'malicious castration,' rape and a list of other crimes, cops say

A Cumberland County woman was arrested on Monday and charged with a string of crimes including rape, malicious castration, human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, promoting prostitution and robbery.

Candace Grantham, 31, was arrested after Cumberland County deputies searched her home on Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

According to Cumberland County inmate records, her charges include:

▪ First-degree forcible rape;

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Robbery with a firearm or other weapon;

▪ Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon;

▪ Misdemeanor larceny;

▪ Human trafficking of an adult victim;

▪ Promoting prostitution;

▪ Maintaining a place of prostitution;

▪ Malicious castration;

▪ First-degree force sex offense;

▪ First-degree kidnapping;

▪ Solicit prostitution;

▪ Felony conspiracy.

According to North Carolina state statute, malicious castration occurs when a person "unlawfully castrates any other person, or cuts off, maims or disfigures any of the privy members of any person, with intent to murder, maim, disfigure, disable or render impotent such person" with "malice aforethought."

Malicious castration is a class C felony in North Carolina. If convicted, Class C felonies in North Carolina typically carry a sentence of 44 to 182 months.

Grantham was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday. Her bond was set at $250,000. Her first court appearance was set for Tuesday.