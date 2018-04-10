NC man on 'Wheel of Fortune' mispronounces ‘flamenco,’ loses out on dream vacation

It’s one of those TV moments when you turn up the volume to make sure you heard something right.

That happened on the CBS game show 'Wheel of Fortune' that aired Monday night.

With the phrase fully spelled out on the board, Jonny Knowles said “Flamingo Dance Lessons,” instead of “Flamenco Dance Lessons.”

Knowles is from Apex, North Carolina, according to ABC 11 and Programming Insider.

That hard ‘G’ sound cost him the $7,000 and a trip to Spain, where the folkloric dance originated.

The internet was quick to notice Knowles’ fumble.

The internet was quick to notice Knowles' fumble.



Host: "What's up there?"



Contestant: "Flamengo Dance Lessons" pic.twitter.com/EK1eb7Gs99 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 10, 2018 One of the ALL TIME Wheel of Fortune fails pic.twitter.com/GzUaC44Qfy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 10, 2018 OMG, he spent 20 seconds mumbling "Flamingo" and "Flamenco" to himself.



You just don't recover from this. It's over. R.I.P. in peace Jonny pic.twitter.com/xsrJOFswnj — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 9, 2018

"Wheel of Fortune," "Flamenco," "Contestant" and "Pat Sajak," were among the top 10 searches on Google Trends Tuesday morning.

Pat Sajak, one of the show’s hosts, allows Ashley, the contestant to Knowles’ left, to say the phrase, which she pronounces correctly and consequently wins $1,000 and the trip to Spain.

“To explain what we all heard was—and I know you didn’t mean to say it, but you gave us a 'G' instead of a 'C',” Sajak, says before the show cut to the commercial break.

“It was unintentional but you kind of have to go by the rules,” Sajak later says on the show.