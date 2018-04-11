Bank of America wades into ethics debate over artificial intelligence technology

Bank of America and Harvard University are leading an effort to examine the risks and rewards of a fast-growing but controversial technology: Artificial intelligence.

The Charlotte bank and Harvard's Kennedy School this week announced the formation of The Council on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is reshaping industries from finance to manufacturing, raising questions about the impact on jobs, privacy and other key issues.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to improve our lives in all sorts of exciting ways,” said Dan Schrag, Co-Director of the Kennedy School's Belfer Center’s Science, Technology, and Public Policy Program. “But there are also risks. The Council will help investigate how to use these technologies in a responsible manner across various domains.”

Bank of America is the founding donor and will support the program for an initial three-year period. It did not disclose the donation amount.

The council will bring together a wide range of leaders to explore moral, legal, and ethical questions around the technology, said Cathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief operations and technology officer.

“As business, public, and private entities rush to realize the efficiencies and effectiveness of AI, we will examine how these benefits are balanced with the human components of AI to determine how best to reskill the workforce for an AI world," Bessant said.

Bank of America has been developing its own AI technology, including a virtual assistant called Erica that allows customers to perform transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week using their voice.