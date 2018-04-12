Wilmington's 'One Tree Hill' house, where Nathan and Haley first kissed, is being sold

The next owner of this "One Tree Hill" house will probably have to get used to fans knocking on the door.

The house used as Haley James Scott’s home on The CW’s TV drama ‘One Tree Hill’ is for sale. The interior of the home was also featured on CBS’s "Under the Dome."

The home has been on the market since March 22, and there is a pending offer scheduled to close on April 24. The asking price for the house is $449,500.

“Since I’ve had the listing, it’s been kind of funny,” said Realtor Lois Potratz. “I’ve had two open houses — half of the people that come in are serious buyers, and the other half are teenage girls who want to take their picture in the house.”

Homeowners John and Kendra Kilburn are used to letting strangers — mostly teenage girls — take photos in front of the house.

“I think these girls get a list of the houses, and they just go to all of them and take pictures,” John Kilburn said. “...you’ll see (license) plates from Ohio, New York. If they’re out there and chicken out, you feel bad for them.”

The next owner of this four-bedroom home can relive where the characters of Haley and Nathan shared their first kiss. It’s also the place where Nathan asked Haley’s parents for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

Bethany Joy Lenz and James Lafferty starred in "One Tree Hill" playing the characters of Haley and Nathan. The series was filmed in Wilmington, NC, and the house that was a set for Haley's character is on the market. Timothy White The WB

The home, located on a quarter-acre lot on 1811 Chestnut St., has “a gracious front porch, sun filled foyer, large living room & dining room,” according to the listing on Intracoastal Realty Corporation.

The 2,427-square-foot house has a renovated kitchen (with custom cabinets and granite countertops), a walk-in pantry, a built-in wine cooler, a large deck and spacious bedrooms, the listing says.

"One Tree Hill" was filmed between 2003 and 2011 in various locations in Wilmington, including the home on Chestnut Street. It followed two half-brothers, their friends and romances in the fictional North Carolina town of Tree Hill.

Before the Kilburns bought the home back in 2014, they had no idea the home was featured on "One Tree Hill."

At that point, the filming for the first season of "Under the Dome," based on a Stephen King novel, was finishing up, John Kilburn said.

“We lived in there, for a month or so, with the living room still painted with that same set color and their drapes,” he said, in case the producers wanted to re-film a scene.