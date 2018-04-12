Infant found dead in Knightdale is linked to deaths of parents and incest case, police say

A baby found dead at a Knightdale home on Thursday morning is linked to the deaths of child's parents, who had an incestuous relationship, police say.
Katie Rose Pladl, 20, was the biological child of Steven Walter Pladl, 45, who was also the father of the baby. Katie Pladl was found dead in New MIlford, Conn., and Walter Pladl was found dead in Dover, N.Y., according to police.
Th couple was arrested by Knightdale police in January on incest charges out of Henrico County, Va.
Police have not announced arrests in any of the deaths, which have been ruled as homicides. According to media reports Katie Pladl's adoptive father was also found dead.
Knightdale police are holding a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Comments