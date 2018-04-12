Servers refused to sell him a drink, so he smashed his SUV into the bar, police say

A man smashed his SUV into a Mooresville restaurant and bar on Thursday night because the establishment refused to serve him alcohol, witnesses told reporters on the scene.
Several people were hurt, including one who was hospitalized, WCNC-TV reported.
The driver rammed into Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill at about 7:30 p.m., Observer news partner WBTV reported. Hotshots is in the 200 block of busy East Plaza Drive.
The SUV heavily damaged the front of the restaurant and traveled into the dining area, WBTV photos show.
A server told WBTV that her parents were at a table when the SUV tore through the entrance.
"I saw my dad fall," she said. "He got up, and I was screaming at them to come with me."
She was terrified, she said, because the driver "came out of his car swinging."
She said she got her parents and other patrons safely to the back of the building.
"It was a very scary experience," the server told WBTV. "I was crying. My daughter and the father of my daughter were supposed to be sitting at that table with my parents. They were late. And thank God they were late."
Mooresville Police took the driver into custody but had released no details by 10 p.m. Thursday.
