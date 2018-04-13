Mom's 911 call: My son killed his baby and wife, who was also his daughter

SHARE COPY LINK Police believe a baby found dead in Knightdale home was killed before the murder-suicide of the parents, who had an incestuous relationship. Katie Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Pladl, 45, who was the father of the baby, Bennett. Knightdale Police

