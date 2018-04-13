NC parlor offered Friday the 13th discount tattoos. Some waited hours for the deal.

SHARE COPY LINK Tattoo shops around the country celebrate Friday the 13th by offering $20 Friday the 13th themed tattoos. Green Light Tattoo here in Charlotte will be participating this Friday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh

Tattoo shops around the country celebrate Friday the 13th by offering $20 Friday the 13th themed tattoos. Green Light Tattoo here in Charlotte will be participating this Friday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh