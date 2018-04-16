Curious boaters warned to avoid partially sunken barge on Lake Norman

Police warn boaters on North Carolina's largest man-made lake to avoid the area this week where wind gusts and high waves partially sunk a barge on March 2.
Crews are removing the barge from an area in Cornelius on Lake Norman through Wednesday. Boaters pulling up to watch the work could create hazardous wakes for the workers, according to the Cornelius Police Department's Lake Patrol division.
Police advise boaters to stay at least 500 yards from the barge and workers.
"Boat wakes from on-lookers are very dangerous!" police tweeted.
Beaufort Towboat is removing the barge from near the end of Torrence Chapel Road on the lake.
Wind gusts and high waves were blamed for the partial sinking of the barge.
Crews were able to cut the tug free before the barge and excavator on it sunk.
Waves on the lake reached 4 feet in spots, something that only happens once or twice a year, police said.
