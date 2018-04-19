Transcript reveals actor Harry Anderson was nonresponsive when wife called 911, TMZ reports

"Night Court" star Harry Anderson was non-responsive when his wife called an ambulance, according to 911 audio first published by TMZ.
Anderson, 65, was found in his Asheville home Monday morning. TMZ says it has obtained a copy of the 911 call made by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan.
In the recording, she tells the operator: "His hand -- he's cold. He's not ice cold, but he's definitely cold. His eyes are partially open, uh, but he's not looking at anything, he's not responding."
TMZ reports that Anderson suffered a series of strokes at the end of January after battling the flu, according to his wife. They reported previously that the 911 dispatcher was responding to a cardiac arrest at the address.
Asheville Police told the Hollywood Reporter the call came at 6:41 a.m. Monday. Foul play is not suspected, media outlets report.
"Night Court" ended its eight-year run in 1992. Anderson eventually sold his home in Pasadena, California, and moved back to New Orleans, where he had lived in the 1970s.
Following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, he moved to Asheville. He had two children from his first marriage to Leslie Pollack. Elizabeth Morgan is his second wife.
Comments