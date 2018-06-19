Helicopter crashes at State Highway Patrol training facility in Raleigh

A helicopter was 5 or 6 feet in the air when it crashed Tuesday afternoon at the N.C. State Highway Patrol training center, officials said.
Two people were in the helicopter, which crashed just after lifting off the ground about 2 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Michael Baker, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
The pilot, a member of the Highway Patrol, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was taken to the patrol's medical facility, Baker said. EMS took the other person to WakeMed for treatment of minor injuries.
The 1970s-model helicopter was a surplus U.S. Army aircraft which the Highway Patrol purchased.
Baker said the helicopter rose 5 or 6 feet into the air when the pilot experienced "some type of difficulty maintaining control."
The helicopter tilted to its side and a rotor struck the ground, severing the aircraft's tail from the body.
"It's a very sinking feeling when you see one of your helicopters lying on its side," Baker said.
The crash happened on a landing pad at the training center near the intersection of Garner and East Tryon roads in Raleigh.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team are investigating the incident.
This story will be updated as new information emerges.
