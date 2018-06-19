Gov. Roy Cooper recalls NC National Guard in response to immigrant family separations

Gov. Roy Cooper has recalled three members of the state National Guard from the southern border over the Trump administration policy of separating children from their migrant parents.

"The cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response, and I am recalling the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border," Cooper said in a statement.

Members of the NC National Guard had assisted at the southern border under Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama. The current deployment includes a helicopter and three National Guard members.

The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.

The National Guard members were scheduled for a 120-day rotation that started June 1, said NC National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Matthew Devivo.

"The mission was to support federal and state agencies with day and night aerial observation to enhance the customs and border security operations," Devivo said.





Governors in at least eight states, including Republicans in left-leaning states, are recalling National Guard troops or refusing to send them to the Mexican border over President Donald Trump's policy.

The NC National Guard has been assisting with aerial patrols of the border every year since 2012, with the exception of last year, Devivo said.

The Trump administration adopted a "zero tolerance" policy to deal with Central American migrants who say they are fleeing violence. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now refers all cases of illegal entry for prosecution.

About 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border in April and May, according to Homeland Security.