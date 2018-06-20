Cute alert: Another set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center

The latest tiny lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center are named for female astronauts.

Mae and Judith, twin sisters and endangered red ruffed lemurs, were born May 14. They are the daughters of Pandora and Comet at the center. The red ruffed lemurs are given names associated with astronomy.

The infants are named for Mae Jemison, the first African-American female astronaut, and Judith Resnick, who was a mission specialist on the ill-fated Challenger space shuttle that exploded in 1986.

This is the second set of twins born recently at the Duke University center, which studies lemurs that are found in the wild in Madagascar. Two black and white ruffed lemurs were born May 6. They are named Harriot and Helene.

Red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered, threatened by human development, habitat loss and natural disasters. Lemurs born in zoos and conservation centers provide a "genetic safety net" for the species, Duke Lemur Center officials say.