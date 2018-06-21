Tourist found dead on beach chair in Atlantic Beach condo community

Employees at a condominium complex in Atlantic Beach found a man dead in his beach chair, police said Thursday.
Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey said workers at The Dunes Club on East Fort Macon Road were setting up for the day at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when they saw a man in a beach chair.
When the employees approached the man to ask him to move, they found he was dead.
Harvey said she believes Howard James, 50, of Maryland, died from a medical condition, and no foul play was suspected Thursday .
Police are investigating his death, Harvey said.
