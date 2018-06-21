Fort Bragg searching for NC soldier accused of trying to steal military rifles

A North Carolina soldier is accused of trying to make off with M4 military rifles from Fort Bragg, officials said on Thursday.

Fort Bragg law enforcement is searching for Spc. Cameron Reese Bray, 23, who may be headed toward his hometown, Greensboro.

Bray was last seen fleeing on foot on the western edge of a Fort Bragg training area near the intersection of King and Connecticut roads.

Bray is wanted for attempted larceny of government weapons, the installation said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum said Bray is accused of trying to steal two M4 rifles during annual training with his National Guard unit.

Bray is a specialist with the 732nd Forward Support Company, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment.

Anyone who sees Bray or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.