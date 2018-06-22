'We are full': N Carolina animal shelter begs for adoptions

An overcrowded animal shelter in North Carolina has issued a plea for people to open their homes and adopt or foster an animal.
The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Asheville Humane Society has taken in nearly 7,000 animals this fiscal year, which ends in June. The newspaper says the shelter is filled to the brim, with dogs occupying visitation rooms and staying in cages meant for temporary housing. Some dogs are being kept two at a time in kennels that are usually reserved for one.
The shelter has temporarily waived some adoption fees, which Humane Society spokeswoman Meredith Pitcairn says isn't typical and highlights the severity of the problem. She says this is not a marketing tactic and that the shelter is full.
