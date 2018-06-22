National Guard soldier accused of trying to take rifles

A North Carolina National Guard soldier has turned himself in to face charges of trying to steal weapons from Fort Bragg.
The Fayetteville Observer reported 23-year-old Spc. Cameron Reese Ray of Greensboro turned himself in to his unit shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Bragg police had asked earlier Thursday for the public's help in finding Bray, who was last seen fleeing a training area.
Post spokesman Tom McCollum said Bray is accused of attempted larceny of government weapons. McCollum said Bray tried to seal two M4 rifles while participating in annual training with his National Guard unit at Fort Bragg.
The North Carolina National Guard confirmed Bray belongs to the 732nd Forward Support Company, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment.
