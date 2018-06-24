NCSU grad, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher selling Raleigh house for $2.39 million

Former NFL coach Bill Cowher of the Super Bowl-winning 2006 Pittsburgh Steelers has a country club home in Raleigh that he's ready to sell.

The home at 1225 Briar Patch Lane is more than 6,600 square feet, according to Wake County records, and was built in 2008.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The home and the land have a total value of more than $1.8 million, county records show. Cowher's house is listed on multiple real estate websites for $2.39 million.

Cowher bought the home in 2007 for about $1.065 million, according to county records, the same year he retired from the NFL.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house sits on about half an acre and its mortgage would run more than $7,000 per month. The house is on the 18th fairway of the Oaks at North Ridge Country Club and has a four-car garage, garden veranda, butler's pantry, gym, dog spa and more.

Cowher, 60, was head coach in Pittsburgh for 15 seasons, where he led the team to eight division titles and 10 playoff berths. He took the Steelers to the Super Bowl twice and won once in 2006 over the Seattle Seahawks. Cowher stepped down as head coach in 2007. He's now an analyst for The NFL Today.

Cowher was born in a Pittsburgh suburb and played as a linebacker at N.C. State University, where he graduated in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in education, according to the university.

Cowher started commuting between New York City and his Raleigh home, but after meeting and marrying his second wife, he moved his primary home to NYC and now is selling his North Carolina house, according to Realtor.com.

Linda Craft of Linda Craft and Team holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.