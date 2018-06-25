7 NC creepy crawlies you probably haven’t heard of that could be just outside your door

You know the usual suspects.

North Carolina has plenty of ants, flies, bees, wasps, mosquitoes, flies, ticks and spiders. We've all been bitten, stung or annoyed by our share.

We've all also probably marveled at some of them — butterflies, ladybugs, dragonflies, mantis and more. Matt Bertone, an N.C. State entomologist, finds all of them fascinating.

Bertone came up with a list of seven insects, and their relatives, anthropods, that you may not have heard of. They're all native to North Carolina and could be found right outside your door — though you may need a magnifying glass.

Bark lice, 'tree cattle'

"The word 'lice' may get your scalp itching, but these lice are only distant relatives of the blood-feeding sort," Bertone said.

Bark lice, as their name suggests, are often found on the bark of trees.





"These little, aphid-like insects graze on algae, spores, pollen and other organic matter from the surfaces of leaves and bark, which is why they are so common," Bertone said.

Most bark lice have a characteristic bulging face and large eyes, Bertone said. Some even look like tiny moths, complete with scaly wings.





"Bark lice are an interesting group," Bertone said. "Many exhibit parental care by guarding their eggs, spin silk (sometimes in large quantities) and congregate in 'herds' for protection (these are sometimes called 'tree cattle')."

Bark lice can have beautifully sculptured eggs, Bertone said.

How to find them: Look on the undersides of holly or camellia leaves.

Thrips, 'tiny body builders'

Thrips are a diverse group of insects (more than 5,000 species worldwide).

Thrips are small, but you can find them on just about any flower, Bertone said. Most are less than 2 millimeters long.

Some look like tiny body builders, with giant front legs, Bertone said.

Some types of thrips are eusocial like ants or bees – complete with a queen, soldiers and other types in the colony, he said.

Some thrips are major plant pests and cause direct damage to plants, or transmit plant viruses, the most famous example being tomato spotted wilt virus, Bertone said.

How to find them: "Thrash (a) flower hard on some paper and you’ll dislodge some," Bertone said.

Oribatid mites, 'little tanks'

Mites are small arachnids (spider relatives), many microscopic, and most people don't notice them.

Oribatid mites are among the most common. They're beetle, or armored mites that Bertone calls "little tanks."

These mites hang out where organic matter and fungus is in good supply, and you can find tens of thousands of them in a single square foot of soil, he said.

Some are known to transmit tapeworms to livestock after the animal eats some of the mites on grass.

Some mites exist as populations of only lady mites, who reproduce asexually, Bertone said.

Where to find them: In the soil under rotting logs or on the bark of trees.





Pseudoscorpions, 'No need to fear'

Who knew we had scorpions in North Carolina? Well, not exactly.

Pseudoscorpions, as their name suggests, are not true scorpions, Bertone said.

They are arachnids, so they're related to the sting-tipped-tail desert creature, but the ones found in North Carolina don't have stingers.

They have claws, and those claws do carry venom at their tips. "No need to fear," though, Bertone said. Most are less than an eighth of an inch long "and are not dangerous."

Tropical varieties have been observed to hunt in packs of up to 175, but they also have "a more loving side," Bertone said.





Male and female pseudoscorpions mate during a dance in which their claws are interlocked.

When the mother is ready to give birth, she lays her eggs in a pouch and can wrap herself in a silken nest she makes.

Where to find them: They're all over, helped by hitching rides on larger organisms, Bertone said, but are most often found in humid areas, such as soil under the bark of rotten logs.

Duff millipedes, 'super cute'

While Bertone said he's not sure exactly how these millipedes got their name, he said they weren't named for the fictional beer on "The Simpsons."

He did say they're "super cute" and are a strange branch of the millipede family tree.

The fuzzy little guys are only a few millimeters long, but all that fuzz is actually made up of barbs that break off in the mouths of animals trying to make a snack of the millipedes, Bertone said.

Where to find them: In soil, leaf litter, or rotting wood where they'll be grazing on fungus and other organic material. Though sometimes, they might come to you. Bertone said there have been mass migrations of duff millipedes into homes, where they become a temporary nuisance.

Beaded lacewings, 'toxic rears'

You've probably seen green and brown lacewings hanging around outdoor lights in North Carolina, but their cousins, the fancier "beaded" lacewings, are less common, Bertone said.

Lacewing babies, or larvae, live only in the nests of underground termites, where they eat the worker termites., even though they're much smaller.

"They’ve got a trick up their sleeve – or, rather, up their anus," Bertone said. "They produce a potent toxin out of their rear that incapacitates termites that are within range."

Then they suck their prey dry.

Where to find them: Hanging around outdoor lights, or in termite nests.

Telephone-pole beetles, 'their babies can have babies'

These beetles may not look like anything special, but the ancient bug has "perhaps the strangest life cycle of any animal," Berton said. They get their name because they've been known to attack wood.

The species appears not to have changed for 15-20 million years.

But here's where it gets weird. These beetle larvae can reproduce.

"Yes, their babies can have babies," Bertone said.





And all of these beetles are female, except for one gruesome exception.

"A larva will lay a single egg that hatches and then attaches to its mother larva, whom it eats," Bertone said. After that, the beetle becomes male and heads off to find a lady beetle.

Where to find them: Rotten logs.

