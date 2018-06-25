64-year-old Uber driver found on side of the road after sexual assault, NC cops say

A New Bern man accused of sexually assaulting his Uber driver was arrested Monday, the Craven County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeremy Wayne Callaway, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting a 64-year-old woman who was driving for the ridesharing company Saturday.

Callaway was charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of sexual battery, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday, a deputy noticed a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 70 near the Riverdale area, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy approached the vehicle and spoke with the woman, who told him she had just been assaulted.

An investigation later led to Callaway's arrest Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional details about the alleged assault had not been released as of about 10 p.m. on Monday.

Callaway was being held at the Craven County Jail under a $2 million secured bond, according to county records.

Callaway has several previous convictions and served jail time for charges including felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor trespassing, felony larceny of firearms and injury of personal property all in 2012, according to state records.