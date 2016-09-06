Does SC need tighter gun laws?

South Carolina residents this fall will have four chances to weigh in on the state’s gun laws with S.C. lawmakers.
A special S.C. Senate committee on “gun issues” has scheduled public hearings in Greenville, Charleston, Hartsville and Columbia. The hearings start Sept. 15.
State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, the committee’s chairman, said the hearings could address a variety of gun-related topics, including the possibility of expanding the waiting period to buy a firearm, currently at three days.
Malloy and another committee member, state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, unsuccessfully pushed to lengthen the waiting period during the 2016 legislative session. The change would give authorities more time to investigate potential red flags found in FBI background checks, they have said.
Malloy said he expects to hear plenty from both sides – 2nd Amendment advocates as well as gun violence victims. But any passable legislation must balance allowing responsible residents to own guns and protecting society from the dangerous and mentally unstable, he said.
“We are scheduling hearings because it is a pressing issue in our society,” Malloy said. “We have a committee together that we think will be receptive of the issues of fellow South Carolinians.”
Regardless of how the hearings go, Malloy said he will file bills in the upcoming legislative session to lengthen the waiting period. But testimony at the hearings might influence smaller details of those bills, such as the number of days allowed to complete a background check, he said.
In addition to Malloy and Kimpson, Republican state Sens. Chip Campsen of Charleston, Greg Gregory of Lancaster and Greg Hembree of Horry County round out the five-member committee.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
If you go
A special S.C. Senate committee on “gun issues” has scheduled four public hearings across the South Carolina.
▪ 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Greenville County Council Chambers, 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601
▪ 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at College of Charleston’s Stern Center Ballroom, 71 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424
▪ 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Coker College’s Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center, 104 Campus Drive, Hartsville, SC 29550
▪ 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in Room 105 of S.C. State House Complex’s Marion Gressette Building, 1101 Pendleton Street, Columbia, SC 29201
