Columbia mayor moderating chat as race exhibit winds down

As an exhibit on race winds down its stay in Columbia, the city's mayor is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss it.
The gathering is Wednesday at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia. Mayor Steve Benjamin says it's important to have conversations like this one so that people from different backgrounds can learn about each other.
"Race: Are We So Different?" opened June 4 and runs through September 11. Museum officials have said the 5,000 square-foot exhibition is the first nationally traveling exhibit to tell the stories of race from the biological, cultural and historical points of view.
The exhibit is free for attendees from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when the moderated discussion will begin.
